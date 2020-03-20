|
Sergeant Lee Edward Sharpe, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A four-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served as a radio operator from November 16, 1966 to November 11, 1970. During this time, he met his former wife of many years, Baerbel, and was blessed with four children. He was a Virginia Tech graduate, completing a B.A. degree in business administration in 1966.
Born June 18, 1944 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Alfred R. and Mary (Winebrenner) Sharpe. He worked for many years alongside his parents at Sharpe's Flowers, Inc., a Frederick landmark since 1930. Lee is survived by his daughters: Dr. Sonja Sharpe and husband Jeb Keiper, Stephanie Slovikosky and husband Bret, Dr. Susan Sharpe, and Stacey Steinhaus and husband Eric; grandchildren: Benjamin, Christian, Jason, Alyxandra, Adryana, Julia, and Daniel; and siblings: Alice Woodward, Marguerite Sharpe, and Robert Sharpe.
Lee was extremely involved in many social clubs, including the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Kiwanis Club, and American Legion Post #11, where he was very active in the Riders Motorcycle Club. He was a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church where he enjoyed multiple volunteer mission assignments, and was dedicated overall to helping others in need.
Due to current CDC regulations, there will be no viewing and only a private funeral service. A grand celebration of Lee's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lee's name to the American Legion or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020