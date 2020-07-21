1/1
Leila M. Myers
1933 - 2020
Leila May Myers, age 87, formerly of Libertytown, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Citizens Care Center, Frederick.

Born May 17, 1933 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Clara E. Getzandanner Shelton. She was the wife of the late Harold E. Myers, who predeceased her in 2017.

Mrs. Myers was a member of Liberty Central United Methodist Church, Libertytown, where she sang in the choir. She was formerly employed as a bus assistant with Frederick County public schools and sold Avon for many years. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company. She enjoyed camping, bowling and playing bingo.

Surviving are her children, Linda Heim and husband David of Frederick and Ronald Myers of Walkersville; grandchildren, Connie Heim, Mark Heim, Steven E. Myers and wife Heidi and Kevin E. Myers; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Millie Grove of Frederick.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Craig Myers; and brothers, James, Emory and Clifford Shelton.

The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the funeral home will be in effect.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 23 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jerry Cline will officiate. Interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery, Libertytown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Libertytown, MD 21762.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
JUL
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
