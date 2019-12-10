|
Leland William Johnson, Sr., 79, of Knoxville, went Home to the Lord on December 8, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Elva Cleo Johnson, who passed on December 14, 2016 after 54 years of marriage.
Born in Missouri, Leland was the son of the late Harry and Della Johnson. Leland was a master welder, and was a foreman on the crew that welded the Apollo space capsule. He also installed some of the landscaping at the White House. Mr. Johnson retired from his well pump service, The Pump Shop, which he owned and operated in Harford County for many years. When he wasn't working, Mr. Johnson enjoyed fishing and crabbing, but most of all loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his son, Leland Johnson, Jr., his daughter, Amonica Griffith, his grandson, Robbie Johnson, and five siblings. He is survived by three children, Carl Johnson (Loretta), Anthony Johnson, and Chester Johnson (Michelle); two sisters, Pauline and Gloria; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 12th at the Boonsboro Family Worship Center, 7605 Old national Pike in Boonsboro, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 13th. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019