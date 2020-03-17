Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Blume
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena K. Blume


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena K. Blume Obituary
Lena Katherine Blume, age 103, of Keymar, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Shepherd's Glen Assisted Living, Taneytown.

Born February 24, 1917 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Daisy Florence Eyler Toms. She was the wife of the late Melvin Francis Blume, who predeceased her in 1991.

Mrs. Blume was the last of her immediate family of six brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert Toms and wife Angel of Keymar; grandchildren, Gary Toms and wife Linda of Middletown, Dan Zile and wife Bobbi Jo and Peggy Ziegler and husband Allen, all of Harpers Ferry, WV and Dawn Grossnickle and husband Bret of Union Bridge; five great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Daniel Zile.

In earlier years Mrs. Blume worked as a seamstress. She was a life member of VFW Post 8806 Auxiliary, Union Bridge and Glen W. Eyler American Legion Auxiliary, Woodsboro. She was a past member of Women of the Moose, Frederick. She enjoyed sewing her own clothing, bowling, shopping, traveling, dancing and laughing.

The family would like to thank the staff at Shepherd's Glen for their care and devotion this past six years.

A private graveside service will be held in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. A memorial service may be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Woodsboro American Legion Auxiliary, 101 W. Elizabeth St., Woodsboro, MD 21798 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -