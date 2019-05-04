Lenly Dwight "Whitey" Wetherald, 86, of Frederick passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 peacefully with his family by his side. He was the loving husband to LaRue "Polly" Wetherald for over 36 years. Born on December 15, 1932 in San Diego, CA he was the son of the late Carl and Eva Wetherald.



He proudly served his country in the United States Army where he received many commendations; Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal Bronze Clasp with 4 loops, National Defense Service Medal with OLC, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan); Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal. For most of his life he worked as a veterinary specialist and as a cattle rancher. During retirement, he worked at the Fredericktown Bank and Trust. Whitey greatly enjoyed spending time with his wife, one of their favorite past times together was playing golf, a hobby they took up when they lived in Myrtle Beach, SC. You could also find him at his regular seat at Beef O'Bradys.



He belonged to Brook Hill United Methodist Church and the Yellow Springs Lions Club.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Brian Wetherald (Debbie) of Leesburg, GA. Step daughters Barbara Howard, and Anita Ebinger (Mark) both of Frederick, brother Evan Wetherald (Ruth) of San Diego, CA, sister-in-law's Elizabeth Wastler and Rose Wiles, step-daughter in laws Chrissy Breneman, and Joy Howard, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by daughter, Paula Kelly, and stepsons John Howard and Dwayne Howard.



A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Brook Hill United Methodist Church, Frederick, MD, 21702. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick, MD, 21702 or a .