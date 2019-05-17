Leo Charles Brandenburg, 77, of Frederick, passed away on May 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. His family had been by his side throughout his illness.



Born on August 5, 1941 in Rockville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Leo and Ruth (Kuhn) Brandenburg. He graduated from Frederick High School, class 1959. Following high school he entered the Army Reserves, Maryland Unit 559, being activated during the Cuban Crisis. He was a member of the Frederick Elks Lodge and the local V.F.W. in Frederick. He worked for Varco-Pruden Steel Company until his retirement. Leo loved spending time with his family and friends, playing golf- especially at the VFW and playing cards. He loved cheering on his Skins and beloved Bosox.



He is survived by his daughter, Renee Brandenburg-Huffer and husband Roland; son, Charles Brandenburg and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Collin Brandenburg, Cody Huffer, Christina Huffer, Haven Brandenburg and Jacob Brandenburg; and great grandson, Alexander Brandenburg. He is also survived by his sister, Connie Hoffman and husband Donald; several cousins; nieces and nephews Donna Burtner and husband Steve, Diana Crane and husband Thomas, Andrea Brown and Thomas Keller. Leo is also survived by ex-wife Judith Brandenburg. He will be dearly missed by his many friends who visited and spent time with him over the last years, Wayne Fox, Louis Finneyfrock, Clayton Jacobson, Eddie Godsey and many others. His family is very grateful for the time they spent with him and the love they shared.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen Baltzley and husband John, Doris Keller and husband Pete and Janice Geisbert and husband Calvin and nieces, Terry Keller and Yvonne Powell.



The family will receive friends from 10-11am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, 12 S. Church Street, Middletown, MD 21769. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the church. Interment will follow.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the "Caregivers" who came on a daily basis to give him needed and loving care, especially Maria and Marlene. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Holy Cross Hospital, including the Hospice unit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, (checks should be made to "Frederick County Meals on Wheels"), 1440 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD 21702 or to the Christ Reformed UCC, PO Box 33, Middletown, MD 21769.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 17 to May 19, 2019