Leo J. Martin passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 at Tranquillity Assisted Living in Frederick, MD. His wife, Carol, daughter, Jeanne, & grandson, Michael Dean were at his bedside.
He was born January 24, 1932 in Syracuse, NY, to Elizabeth Marguerite (nee: Armstrong) Martin and Joseph Bartholomew Martin. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph & Victor, and daughters, Linda M. Goman & Belinda Darnell.
He is survived by loving family including his wife of 50 years, Carol W. Martin, daughters, Jeanne M. Moore, & Mary F. Blaney (Charlie), Russell Martin, seven dear grandchildren, three great grandsons and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Damascus United Methodist Church, Damascus, MD, or Frederick Health Hospice, Frederick, MD.
The family is planning a Celebration of Leo's life at a
later date.
