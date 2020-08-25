1/1
Leo J. Martin
Leo J. Martin passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 at Tranquillity Assisted Living in Frederick, MD. His wife, Carol, daughter, Jeanne, & grandson, Michael Dean were at his bedside.

He was born January 24, 1932 in Syracuse, NY, to Elizabeth Marguerite (nee: Armstrong) Martin and Joseph Bartholomew Martin. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph & Victor, and daughters, Linda M. Goman & Belinda Darnell.

He is survived by loving family including his wife of 50 years, Carol W. Martin, daughters, Jeanne M. Moore, & Mary F. Blaney (Charlie), Russell Martin, seven dear grandchildren, three great grandsons and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Damascus United Methodist Church, Damascus, MD, or Frederick Health Hospice, Frederick, MD.

The family is planning a Celebration of Leo's life at a

later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website www.molesworthwilliams.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
