Leo Swantkowski, 93 of Jefferson, MD passed away on the morning of Monday May 4th.
Born in Dulabka, Poland in 1926, Leo immigrated to the United States at the age of 2 with his family settling in Duryea, Pennsylvania. After high school, Leo served in the United States Navy during World War II. With his service behind him, Leo and his wife of 70 years, Irene Swantkowski, moved to Washington DC where he took a job with the National Cash Register company. Following his efforts there, Leo went to work for Rental Tools in Silver Spring, Maryland. It was during his time at Rental Tools that he and his business partner Ed Harding (d. 1993) began a business of their own: Equipment Development Company (EDCO) in 1959. Together Leo and Ed created the first concrete grinding machine and produced a successful business that has been located in Frederick since 1977.
In his personal life, Leo enjoyed sailing, painting and spending time with his wife and family. A true entrepreneur, Leo's life passion was his business. He loved his employees and was eternally grateful to the customers who made his and Ed's company successful. Throughout his career, he was able to travel across the United States and the world visiting his customers and solving their problems. Leo was involved and interested in every aspect of his work from the manufacturing to the marketing. His loved ones and employees will remember him for his kindness and bluntness.
Leo is survived by his loyal wife Irene, his two daughters-Susan Stanczyk and Donna Gorgol-and their families.
During the final years of Leo's life, he and his wife lived at the Country Meadows retirement community in Frederick, Maryland. The hardworking, dedicated staff made his life comfortable during his time there. Currently, the staff's courage and selflessness is helping its residents get through the pandemic crisis. In honor of Leo, memorial contributions can be made to the Country Meadows Co-Worker Foundation at www.countrymeadows.com/donate.
Born in Dulabka, Poland in 1926, Leo immigrated to the United States at the age of 2 with his family settling in Duryea, Pennsylvania. After high school, Leo served in the United States Navy during World War II. With his service behind him, Leo and his wife of 70 years, Irene Swantkowski, moved to Washington DC where he took a job with the National Cash Register company. Following his efforts there, Leo went to work for Rental Tools in Silver Spring, Maryland. It was during his time at Rental Tools that he and his business partner Ed Harding (d. 1993) began a business of their own: Equipment Development Company (EDCO) in 1959. Together Leo and Ed created the first concrete grinding machine and produced a successful business that has been located in Frederick since 1977.
In his personal life, Leo enjoyed sailing, painting and spending time with his wife and family. A true entrepreneur, Leo's life passion was his business. He loved his employees and was eternally grateful to the customers who made his and Ed's company successful. Throughout his career, he was able to travel across the United States and the world visiting his customers and solving their problems. Leo was involved and interested in every aspect of his work from the manufacturing to the marketing. His loved ones and employees will remember him for his kindness and bluntness.
Leo is survived by his loyal wife Irene, his two daughters-Susan Stanczyk and Donna Gorgol-and their families.
During the final years of Leo's life, he and his wife lived at the Country Meadows retirement community in Frederick, Maryland. The hardworking, dedicated staff made his life comfortable during his time there. Currently, the staff's courage and selflessness is helping its residents get through the pandemic crisis. In honor of Leo, memorial contributions can be made to the Country Meadows Co-Worker Foundation at www.countrymeadows.com/donate.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 6 to May 8, 2020.