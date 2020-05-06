Leo Swantkowski
1926 - 2020
Leo Swantkowski, 93 of Jefferson, MD passed away on the morning of Monday May 4th.

Born in Dulabka, Poland in 1926, Leo immigrated to the United States at the age of 2 with his family settling in Duryea, Pennsylvania. After high school, Leo served in the United States Navy during World War II. With his service behind him, Leo and his wife of 70 years, Irene Swantkowski, moved to Washington DC where he took a job with the National Cash Register company. Following his efforts there, Leo went to work for Rental Tools in Silver Spring, Maryland. It was during his time at Rental Tools that he and his business partner Ed Harding (d. 1993) began a business of their own: Equipment Development Company (EDCO) in 1959. Together Leo and Ed created the first concrete grinding machine and produced a successful business that has been located in Frederick since 1977.

In his personal life, Leo enjoyed sailing, painting and spending time with his wife and family. A true entrepreneur, Leo's life passion was his business. He loved his employees and was eternally grateful to the customers who made his and Ed's company successful. Throughout his career, he was able to travel across the United States and the world visiting his customers and solving their problems. Leo was involved and interested in every aspect of his work from the manufacturing to the marketing. His loved ones and employees will remember him for his kindness and bluntness.

Leo is survived by his loyal wife Irene, his two daughters-Susan Stanczyk and Donna Gorgol-and their families.

During the final years of Leo's life, he and his wife lived at the Country Meadows retirement community in Frederick, Maryland. The hardworking, dedicated staff made his life comfortable during his time there. Currently, the staff's courage and selflessness is helping its residents get through the pandemic crisis. In honor of Leo, memorial contributions can be made to the Country Meadows Co-Worker Foundation at www.countrymeadows.com/donate.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 entries
May 6, 2020
Just a short note to you Susan (and Mom and Donna) to tell you and your family how much we grieve with you the passing of Leo your Dad and grandpop for the family. Leo was a unique guy and human being. He made it big, especially from a little town in Duryea, Penna. Sincerely Edmund and Peggy Kotula & Family
Edmund J. Kotula
Family
May 6, 2020
Leo was such a special man. He was a great success in his business and brilliant in all the inventions and patents for which he was responsible. It was obvious how much he loved his family. Brian and I consider ourselves very lucky to have enjoyed many years with him in celebrating family events. We will surely miss Leo and send our love to all family members.
Marianne and Brian Holly
Family
May 6, 2020
The world will be a lesser place without you in it Leo. I am so grateful for having known you, being able to secure my job at your wonderful company, and having spent many lunches having great conversations & sharing jokes with you. I will miss you terribly, my heart aches for your family. Thinking of you all with much love.
Lieucretia Swain
Coworker
May 6, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the entire family. Memories of Leo go way back. I worked with Leo in the beginning of EDCO. Glad he lived a long and wonderful life. Love to everyone.
Katherine Gnat
Family
May 6, 2020
Rest in peace, dear Leo. My deepest sympathy to your wonderful family. You are forever in my heart.
Nancy Czarra
Coworker
