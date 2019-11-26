Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Leoda (Lee) Wagner

Leoda (Lee) Wagner Obituary
Leoda (Lee) Wagner, age 92, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Kline Hospice House surrounded by family.

Lee was the beloved wife of the late Donald Wagner; much loved mother of Patty Wagner-Beall (Stephen) and Donna Dinsmore (Kevin Reed); and cherished "Nena" of James (Chet) Reeder (fiancee Nicole), Dani Wivell-Wagner (Aaron), Jason Reed, and Justin Reed. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Friday, November 29 at 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Rev. Tim May will officiate.

Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Messages of condolences are welcome at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
