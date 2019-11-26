|
|
Leoda (Lee) Wagner, age 92, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Kline Hospice House surrounded by family.
Lee was the beloved wife of the late Donald Wagner; much loved mother of Patty Wagner-Beall (Stephen) and Donna Dinsmore (Kevin Reed); and cherished "Nena" of James (Chet) Reeder (fiancee Nicole), Dani Wivell-Wagner (Aaron), Jason Reed, and Justin Reed. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Friday, November 29 at 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Messages of condolences are welcome at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019