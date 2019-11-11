|
Mr. Leon Malan Shank, 80, of Frederick passed away at home on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Bonnie Jean Shank, of 56 years one year ago.
Born October 30, 1939 in Middletown, he was the son of the late Willie S. Shank and the late Pauline (Hann) Shank.
He served in the Army and retired from the Operating Engineers Local 37.
He is survived by daughters, Lisa Bickley and husband, Michael, of Virginia and Kim Palmer and husband, Kevin, of Middletown; grandchildren, John Arnold and Hilary Palmer; two great-grandchildren, Emily and Zachary; brothers, Jesse Shank and wife, Pat, Edward Shank and wife, Esther; and sister, Marie Shank; many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Mokie.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Shank, Sr.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
Final resting place ceremonies will be held privately.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019