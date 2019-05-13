Leona "Lee" J. Nelson, 79, died Friday May 10, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Lee spent her remaining days surrounded by family and friends.



She is survived by her siblings, Joyce Augustine of Mt. Airy, MD; Donna(Larry) Horton of Long Island, NY; her children, Jeff(Adrienne) Dayton of Springfield, VA; Steve (Laura) Dayton of Spokane, WA; and John (Katie) Dayton of Hagerstown, MD; her grandchildren, Krystal Dayton, Ryan(Keegan) Dayton, Brittany Dayton, AJ Dayton, Kayleigh Dayton; as well as many great grandchildren, step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and close family friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Esther Von Etens; her husband Bill Billek; her husband Jack Nelson and her grandson, Michael Dayton.



Born in Long Island, NY August 31, 1939, Lee spent her early years on her parent's duck farm before beginning nursing school at Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing in Jamacia, Long Island. While in school she met her first husband Jack Dayton and she had her three sons. She relocated to Montgomery County, MD in 1984 and continued practicing nursing until the mid 90's.



Lee moved to Poolesville, MD in 1987 where she became an active member of her community. Lee was very involved with her local church, and participated in many community dinners, fundraisers, and ministries through out the church. She also assisted with many of the events organized by the Beallsville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary.



Lee was known throughout her family, friends and community as a kind heart who would open her heart and home to anyone who needed. She had many rescue dogs through out her life, and took pride ensuring their care. Lee enjoyed socializing with her friends in Poolesville and could be seen at many of the community events. When not at community events Lee loved having her family and friends over for dinner, or to enjoy time in her swimming pool.



A service will be held at the Memorial United Methodist Church, Poolesville, MD, on Thursday May 16th, 2019, from 3pm-4pm with reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church in her honor. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2019