Leonard King

Leonard William King, 68, passed away peacefully in the company of loved ones on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Dove House Hospice in Westminster Maryland.
Billy, as he was known, was born on August 2, 1952 in Bethesda, Maryland. The son of the late Howard Levi King and Frances Louise (Goodwin) King. He grew up in Rockville and Silver Spring Maryland and graduated from Northwood High School. Billy attended Montgomery College until he entered the apprenticeship program for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 26. After becoming a Journeymen Electrician he went on to become a Master Electrician with the I.B.E.W. until he retired. He was always available to his family and friends when they needed electrical work or some extra help with their own home projects. Billy was active in sports throughout his youth and into his adult life. He was an excellent baseball player for his high school and later in local adult leagues. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and coaching - especially his daughters' teams in basketball and softball. He was a long time Washington Redskins Fan but he was the biggest fan of Kera and Carly's teams from elementary through their high school years. Even learning to love a new sport - field hockey!
Surviving are his former wife, Nancy Britton, and their children, Kera Drabick and husband Charles, Jr. and Carly Heflin. In addition to his daughters he is survived by his five grandsons: Steven, Eric and Austin Drabick and Jayme and Cody Heflin, all of Frederick. Billy is also survived by brothers Randy King (Susan), Michael King (Karen), Lester King (Margaret); sisters Sharon Daly and Katherine Watts (Ken) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at Stauffer funeral home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 on Friday, September 18, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 - time and location to announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy's name to Carroll Hospice Inc, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Phoenix Recovery Academy 117 E Church Street, Frederick MD 21701.
