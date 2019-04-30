FREDERICK- Leota Hylie (Clark) Youngerman, 92, of Frederick, Maryland formerly from Frostburg passed from this life on April 30, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Frederick.



Born January 8, 1927, in Finzel, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Edward Clark and Florence (Smallwood) Clark. She was the wife of the late John H. Youngerman who predeceased her in 2007.



Leota was a graduate of Grantsville High School, Class of 1944, and was a life- long member Divine Mercy Parish at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Frostburg.



Surviving are daughters, Brenda Arnold of Frederick and Bonnie Skipper and husband Bob of Clear Spring, Maryland; one son Stephen Youngerman of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, David Arnold, Trista Miller, Brian Skipper, and Erik Youngerman; great grandchildren Hudson Arnold, Aubree Rose Miller, CJ Skipper, Shaylin Youngerman, and Kagan Youngerman.



The family will receive friends at the Sowers Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m.



Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Father Eric Gauchat OFM Cap. as celebrant.



Inurnment will follow in Frostburg Memorial Park.



The family wishes to thank Hospice of Frederick County especially Ms. Ursala, Grace, Lindsey, Katie and Ms. Patty. Also, Shepherd's staff for their exceptional care of our mother and special thanks to Matthew Newton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019