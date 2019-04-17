Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
LeRoy Byrd Obituary
Ernest LeRoy Byrd, known to many as LeRoy, passed away Monday, April 15 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was 67 and the only son of the late Luther Ernest Byrd and Marjorie "Dovie" Byrd (nee Rambo).

LeRoy was a lifelong truck driver, employed by Neutron Products in Dickerson for 33 years. The road and his girls were his life. He looked forward to watching NASCAR every Sunday, and he liked hunting, fishing, and building things with his hands. He knew how to enjoy a beer, a sunset, and a good Hank Williams song.

Surviving him are his daughters Robyn Byrd of Aurora, Illinois and Deborah Lawson of St. David, Arizona, and his grandchildren Michael Kiss and Melissa Kiss. Also surviving him are his seven sisters, Jeanette Michelsen of Harker Heights, Texas; Mary Beitzel of Boyds; Sandy Sermon (Bill) of Monticello, Indiana; Donna Righter (Wayne) of Thurmont; Bonnie Miller of Frederick; Janice Byrd of Frederick; Joyce Price of Clarksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of LeRoy's Life will be held on Friday, April 19 at 11am at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD. Inurnment will follow in the Arbor Walk Garden at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
