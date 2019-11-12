|
LeRoy "Pop" Byron Perry of Frederick passed peacefully October 6. Born February 16, 1949 in Sewickley, PA to the late LeRoy Richard and Nannie Jean Perry.
After graduating from Montgomery Blair High School, he went to work as a plumber with his father. He worked at Holy Cross Hospital as a licensed Stationary Engineer. Additionally he graduated from Maryland Drafting Institute and became a plumbing engineer (CIPE).
He enjoyed many hobbies, including classic cars, car shows, and NASCAR. He bought his first Mustang at 16 and enjoyed drag, years later, his son raced his '84 Mustang. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and later a painter sharing all these hobbies with his children and grandchildren.
Most of all he loved his family especially his grandchildren attending many of their sports, band, and dance events. There was never a dull moment when he was around because of his goofball personality and crazy ideas.
He is survived by son Richie Perry and wife Jackie of Taneytown; daughter Kristie Tolbert (Perry) and husband Earl (Buddy) of Frederick; grandchildren Quintin and Landon Tolbert; Maddie and Braiden Perry. He will be remembered and missed by many friends and cousin Barbara Bulford.
A celebration of life will be held on November 23 from 1-3 at the Elks Lodge.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019