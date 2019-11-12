Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Elks Lodge
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Byron Perry


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy Byron Perry Obituary
LeRoy "Pop" Byron Perry of Frederick passed peacefully October 6. Born February 16, 1949 in Sewickley, PA to the late LeRoy Richard and Nannie Jean Perry.

After graduating from Montgomery Blair High School, he went to work as a plumber with his father. He worked at Holy Cross Hospital as a licensed Stationary Engineer. Additionally he graduated from Maryland Drafting Institute and became a plumbing engineer (CIPE).

He enjoyed many hobbies, including classic cars, car shows, and NASCAR. He bought his first Mustang at 16 and enjoyed drag, years later, his son raced his '84 Mustang. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and later a painter sharing all these hobbies with his children and grandchildren.

Most of all he loved his family especially his grandchildren attending many of their sports, band, and dance events. There was never a dull moment when he was around because of his goofball personality and crazy ideas.

He is survived by son Richie Perry and wife Jackie of Taneytown; daughter Kristie Tolbert (Perry) and husband Earl (Buddy) of Frederick; grandchildren Quintin and Landon Tolbert; Maddie and Braiden Perry. He will be remembered and missed by many friends and cousin Barbara Bulford.

A celebration of life will be held on November 23 from 1-3 at the Elks Lodge.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -