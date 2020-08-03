Leroy Harvey Clopper, 77, Myersville, passed on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Sarah Mae Clopper.Born in Chewsville on June 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Lola Lovenolia McManus and Marshall Leroy Clopper. He worked for Potomac Edison for over 35 years. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. His Vietnam Unit was the 357th Transportation Company, and he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, two Overseas Bars, and the Marksmanship medal. He graduated from Hood College. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown.He is survived by his two children, Brian Marshall Clopper and spouse Michelle and Katrina Denise Morgan and spouse Sean, his sisters, Jane Griffin and Norma Custer, four grandchildren, Alaina Morgan, Matthew Morgan, Amy Clopper, and Ethan Clopper, and one great grandchild, Easton Souders.Graveside services for family will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 am. Rev. Robert Bishop-Driver will officiate.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Myersville Volunteer Fire Company, 301 Main St., P.O. Box 95, Myersville, MD 21773.Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.