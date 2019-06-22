Arthur LeRoy Morris, III, 57, of Jefferson, passed from this life on Thursday, June 20 at Georgetown University Hospital. He was the husband of Linda Fay Morris. Born on March 4, 1962, in Charles Town, WV, he was the son of Arthur LeRoy Morris, II and Carol Ann Bartlett.



LeRoy graduated from Boonsboro High School in 1980. He worked for several years as a plumber, spending 14 years with Walter King Plumbing. LeRoy was a member of the Petersville Luther Chapel, the Petersville Ruritan Club, Petersville Farmer's Club and Ravens Roost #43.



LeRoy loved his large vegetable garden, enjoyed canning and cooking what he cultivated. He was a Baltimore Ravens fan and enjoyed the bus rides to the games as well as finding enjoyment in collecting Ravens memorabilia and many other various things of 'value'. He always enjoyed family gatherings, loved to laugh and his pets held a very special place in his heart. LeRoy was known by many nicknames, including "Bones", "Moose" and "Big Big".



In addition to his wife of 35 years, he is survived by a brother, Duane Morris, a friend Lynn Carl; a sister-in-law, Brenda Cunningham (David Cunningham); aunts and uncles: Mac Bartlett (Cheryl Bartlett), Yonnie Mentzer (Buddy Cunningham), Silky Kenney (Dale Kenney); nephews, Todd Cunningham (Elizabeth Cunningham), Tyler Cunningham (Corie Cunningham); numerous cousins and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law Floyd and Betty Wickham; a sister-in-law Cinda Wickham Mossburg; his aunt Penny Nuice as well as a cousin Michael Bartlett.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Avenue, Brunswick. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Darrell L. Layman will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mark's Cemetery, Petersville.



Memorial donations may be made to Petersville Luther Chapel, c/o Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 22 to June 23, 2019