Leroy William Fogle, 82, of Emmitsburg, passed away on February 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mae Elizabeth Ridenour Sayler Fogle.
Born July 26, 1937 in LeGore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert "Andy" Fogle and Mary Rebecca Grimes Fogle.
Leroy worked at Baltimore Brick in Rocky Ridge for over 20 years until he retired. He was an avid hunter and loved raising and training hunting beagles. He adored his two house dogs Butterball and Fluffy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Freda Eyler and Geraldine Atwell; a brother, Robert Fogle, Jr.; and an infant son, Allan Wayne Fogle.
Surviving are his wife, Mae Elizabeth Fogle; sister, Betty Delores Fogle Hyser; three sons, Lee Fogle, Danny Fogle, and Steve Fogle; daughter, Lisa Brice and husband Mitchell; stepchildren, Jim Sayler and wife Melissa, Carol Krietz and husband Tony, Frank Sayler and wife Linda; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 West Main Street, Emmitsburg, MD on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and on Sunday, February 16th from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. Private burial will be at a later date in Oak Hill Church of God Cemetery in LeGore, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020