Leslie Ann Dinterman, 50, of Frederick, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore.
Born August 3, 1968 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Joyce B. Breckenridge Dinterman, of Frederick. Leslie was a 1986 graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School, and received her A.A. degree as a medical transcriptionist.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her devoted aunt, Linda Breckenridge, of Frederick; her uncle and aunt, Carlos and Ida Breckenridge, of Hagerstown; and a number of cousins including Shawn Breckenridge, of Frederick and Kevin Breckenridge, of Ill.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1pm on Thursday, May 2 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, where funeral services will begin at 1pm. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019