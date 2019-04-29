Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Dinterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Ann Dinterman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leslie Ann Dinterman Obituary
Leslie Ann Dinterman, 50, of Frederick, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore.

Born August 3, 1968 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Joyce B. Breckenridge Dinterman, of Frederick. Leslie was a 1986 graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School, and received her A.A. degree as a medical transcriptionist.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her devoted aunt, Linda Breckenridge, of Frederick; her uncle and aunt, Carlos and Ida Breckenridge, of Hagerstown; and a number of cousins including Shawn Breckenridge, of Frederick and Kevin Breckenridge, of Ill.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1pm on Thursday, May 2 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, where funeral services will begin at 1pm. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now