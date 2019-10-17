|
Leslie J. Bell, 95, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, MD. He was the beloved husband of Elfrieda Bell.
Born on January 17, 1924, in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy (Wolcott) Bell.
Les proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. He received his Masters degree from NYU and worked for AT&T for 41 years. Les relocated from New Jersey to Maryland in 1966 and lived in Frederick County for the last 35 years. In addition to spending time with family, he enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge, traveling and playing the piano.
In the past year, Les looked back with great joy and pride on the festive celebration of his 75th wedding anniversary last November, attended by nearly the entire extended Bell family. He was especially proud to tell all who would listen that he and Elfrieda had earned the title of Longest Married Couple in Frederick County.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Linda J. Bell of Frederick and Leslie D. Dove of Erie, Colorado, and sons James W. Bell of Largo, Florida and Russell J. Bell of Rockville; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019