Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wayman AME Church
9940 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD
Leslie Karyl Roberts


1948 - 2020
Leslie Karyl Roberts Obituary
Mrs. Leslie Karyl Roberts, 72, of Falling Waters, WV, formerly of Taneytown and Walkersville, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Keith Charles Roberts, Sr. for nearly 48 years.

Born February 10, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Lee) Williams.

Leslie graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Emmitsburg. In younger years, she worked as a nurse's aide in Gettysburg.

She spent her career as a fingerprint technician for the FBI in Washington DC and, later, for the State of Maryland.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and repairing things around the house. Leslie attended and graduated from the Women's Work Program in Hedgesville, WV, as a licensed contractor.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Kendle Roberts Cobb and husband, William, of Hampton, VA; Darica Fenner of Bowie; and Keith Roberts Jr. and wife, Amanda, of Gaithersburg; seven grandchildren, Dominique Roberts, Tatianna Roberts, Nenette Bah, Nia Fenner, Nadia Roberts, Simone Fenner, and Makenna Roberts; five siblings, John Williams, Jr., Joseph Damon Williams, Jeffrey Williams, Marijon Williams, and Darryl Williams; and many additional nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was predeceased by four siblings, Paula Hill, Mitchell Williams, Greg Williams, and Diane Weaver.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Darryl Davis.

Fellowship will be held at Wayman AME Church, 9940 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701 from 1-3 pm.

Interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
