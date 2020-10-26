Lew M. Howard , 64 Aug 30, 1958 - Oct 22, 2020 On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Lew Morris Howard, beloved father, partner, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 64. Lew was born on August 30, 1956, in Frederick, MD, to Leon Howard and Lucille (Dudrow) Howard. He grew up working on his family's dairy farm and attended Thomas Johnson High School. As a young man Lew moved to Hagerstown and studied computer programming. He worked as a computer programmer at National Geographic until they closed their Gaithersburg, MD location the mid-nineties. Lew then made a career move to become a personal trainer and worked in that profession, at various locations, until the spring of 2020. Lew was diagnosed with cancer in April of this year, which he fought bravely until the end. Lew will be remembered for his easy laugh and his sense of humor. He had a passion for fitness and loved working out and training his clients, many of whom became lifelong friends. He loved the beach, horseback riding, and roller coasters. He had a green thumb and a beautiful collection of house plants. Lew will be best remembered for how often and how well he opened his home and his heart to anyone who needed a place to talk and rest. He was (sometimes!) a man of few words, but that made him a great listener. And of course, no one can forget what a great head of hair he had-his ponytail was one of his claims to fame. He is survived by two children, Lacy (Howard) Prebula (married to Martin Prebula) and Lucas Howard (married to Teri [Murray] Howard), and by his brothers, Larry and Lance Howard, and sister, Lynne (Howard) Price. He is also remembered with love by his partner, Laurie Herr, and by her children, Robert Herr and Ashley (Herr) Gossard. Lew (or Pops) will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and all "adopted" grandchildren far and wide.



The funeral will be held at Harman Funeral Home, 305 N. Potomac Street in Hagerstown, MD, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11:00 am. There will be a visitation from 9-11am at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doey's House c/o Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.



