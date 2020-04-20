|
Lewis Higbee Corl, age 86, died on Friday, April 17, at his home in Middletown MD. He was born on December 7, 1933 in Emmitsburg MD. He was the son of the late Rev. Claude H. Corl, Sr. and Lucy Higbee Corl. He married Diana Lee Wyand, his wife of 56 years on December 21, 1963. He was predeceased by his brother, Claude H. Corl, Jr. and sister, Mary Corl Johnson.
He was a graduate of Thurmont High School, Class of 1954 and received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from the University of Maryland. He served in the United States Army.
Lewis began his career as a math teacher for the Frederick County Board of Education in 1958 retiring in 1995. During that time he taught at Elm Street Jr. High, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Brunswick High School and Ballenger Creek Middle School. He was a Math Curriculum Specialist and later an Assistant Vice Principal at New Market Middle School. He taught in the school for military dependents in Pirmasens, Germany.
He taught at Frederick Community College and was Adjunct Faculty of the Hood College Graduate School.
Lewis was a devoted member of Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, Middletown where he served on the Consistory as Elder and Deacon, the Cemetery Board of Trustees, enjoyed the Breakfast Bible Study Group, and taught Sunday School.
He was an avid gardener whistling while he worked, a tree planter, an advocate for walking trails and a longtime member of the Middletown Parks and Recreation Committee. He played the piano, harpsichord (which he built) and organ.
He is survived by three sons; Matthew Higbee Corl (Emily), Andrew Martin Corl (Tiffany), Dr. Benjamin Alan Corl (Julia Burger); six grandchildren; Joshua Webster Corl, Thomas Andrew Corl, Tyler Christopher Nice, William Higbee Corl, Clara Rose Corl and Helen Lucille Corl; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Alan Wyand (Dr. Roxanna Wolfe), Raymond P. Johnson and sister-in-law Joyce K. Corl; nieces and nephews.
A burial for immediate family will be held with the Rev. Mark Wakefield officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Fund of Christ Reformed UCC, P.O. Box 333, Middletown MD 21769.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020