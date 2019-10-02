|
|
Lewis Edward "Ed" Crutchley, Jr.,76, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Grace Ellen Harrison Crutchley for 52 years
Born January 3, 1943, he was the son of the late Lewis E. Crutchley Sr. and Nellie Mae Knill Crutchley of Frederick,Md.
Ed graduated from Frederick High School in 1962 .He joined the Navy and served until 1966.
He was a Machinist Mate 3rd Class and was had two deployments to the Mediterranean serving abroad the USS Robert L. Wilson DD847 and the USS Sierra AD18. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, He worked for M.J. Grove Lime Co.
Eastalco, Royal Electric Service, and most recently for the Town of Myersville.
Raised in Feagaville and Frederick he spent most of his married life in Middletown and Myersville. While growing up in Feageville, he helped his Father with a general contracting business and also raised show rabbits. Ed was active with his sons in Scouting in Myersville having been the Scout Master and den leader at the same time. He helped establish the Scouting Explorer Post, which was sponsored by the Myersville Volunteer Fire Company. Ed was a Life member of the Independent Hose Company #1 since 1967. He was able to acquire a 1953 and 1973 Mack fire truck from the Independent Hose Company which he had been helping to restore. He also was a life member of the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. #8, having served as Vice-President and President. He also was one of the first EMT's sponsored by the Myersville Fire Company. He was known for doing most of the food prep for major fundraisers by the company.
Ed was also a Member of the Myersville Lions Club since 2004 having served as President and Treasurer. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award in2014 for his outstanding contributions to Lions Service. This is the highest honor given to A Lion Member. Also in 2014, Ed, along with his wife, was named Volunteer of the Year by the Parks and Recs council of the Town of Myersville. Most recently he was serving as Vice-President of the Myersville-Wolfsville Area Historical Society.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons, Kyle Crutchley and his wife Leann, Kenneth Crutchley and his wife Christie; grandsons,Hunter, Tyler and Mason Crutchley and granddaughter Aiden Crutchley; sister Barbara Lee Crutchley of Hagerstown, MD; brother Milton C. Crutchley and wife Bettie Joe of Jefferson, MD and sister-in-law Wendy Crutchley of Frederick, MD. He will be remembered fondly by many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was predeceased by his parents Lewis E.Crutchley and Nellie Mae Knill Crutchley and brother Charles Thomas Crutchley.
The family will receive friends at the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co., 301 S. Main St., Myersville on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10am-12pm where a celebration of Ed's life journey will take place at 12pm. Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Please make contributions to the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co,
P.O. Box 95 Myersville, Md 21773 in his memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019