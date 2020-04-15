|
Lila Claire Riddle, 94, of Frederick passed away on April 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas S. Riddle, her husband of 57 years.
Born December 8 1925 in Clarksburg WV to the late Andrew and Elsie Scott.
Lila came to work in Washington DC during WWII. She worked at the Post Office and was a volunteer for the Red Cross as a nurse's aide in her spare time. She met her husband in Washington and was married in 1947. After raising her children, she returned to the work force in 1967 and began her career at David Taylor Research Center. She began in the security office and retired in 1992 from the position of Assistant Special Security Officer. Lila loved the Lord, she was very active in her church where she taught children's Sunday School for many years.
Lila hobbies included reading and gardening (she loved flowers). she also enjoyed having her family over for Sunday dinners. Many will remember her for her quiet strength, her strong work ethic and her beautiful smile.
She is survived by her children: Thomas (Stewart) Riddle Jr., Philip Riddle (Olga) and Pamela Adams ( Buster); seven grandchildren: Dawn Riddle, Thomas Riddle III ( Misty), Sarah Eyler (Troy), Joseph Rej (Alexandra) Thomas Rej (Madison), Susan Riddle, Ben Riddle; great granddaughter Aubree Eyler; a brother Jack Scott and her sister Mary Jo Finch.
She was preceded in death by a son Jeffery S Riddle; daughter-in-laws Cathy Riddle and Linda Riddle; sisters: Esther Marshall and Venna Rogers; and a brother James Scott.
Interment will be private at Parklawn. A memorial service to celebrate Lila's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared a staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020