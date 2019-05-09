Mrs. Lillian Alice Angell, 78, of Thurmont, passed away on May 8, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center after a brief illness. She was the wife of Charles R. Angell, of Thurmont, her husband of nearly 62 years.



Born in Thurmont, Lillian was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Edna Lewis. She attended school in Thurmont and married Charles in 1957. Together they owned and operated Angell's Family Restaurant in Thurmont from 1962 until 1985.



In addition to her loving husband, Lillian is survived by three children, Charles B. Angell (Shelley) of Inverness, FL, Jay M. Angell (Brenda) of Thurmont, and Vicky Angell (Tim Bostian) of Thurmont; a sister, Pauline Wetzel of Thurmont; five grandchildren, Joshua Angell (Kristina) of Waynesboro, PA, Ashley Bishop (Ryan) of Baltimore, Krista Warden (Tim) of Anchorage, AK, Kelly Czerkies (Jon) of Gettysburg, and Michael Angell (Mya Ollinger) of Fairfield, PA; five great-grandchildren, Alexis & Wyatt Angell, Rylee Warden, and Jaxon & Emmalyn Czerkies; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14th from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Veterans Garden of Honor I at Resthaven; the Rev. Jeremiah Herbert will officiate. Pallbearers will be Joshua Angell, Michael Angell, Jon Czerkies, Ryan Bishop, Tim Bostian and Troy Angell. Floral tributes are welcome. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 9 to May 11, 2019