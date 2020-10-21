1/1
Lillian Whitmore
1953 - 2020
On Sunday, October 18th, 2020, Lillian Virginia Whitmore (Doll), loving wife and mother, passed away at age 67 while surrounded by her immediate family.

Lillian was born on May 7, 1953 in Frederick County, Maryland. She spent much of her early years working at H. L. Hartz in Brunswick and later worked as a Correctional Officer with the Frederick County Sheriff's Department. Meeting the entrance, academic and physical requirements of the correctional academy was one of her personal achievements in life and she enjoyed the job greatly.

Doll was a caring and selfless person who always put the needs of others above herself. She was a generous person with a willingness to assist anyone in need. There is not a family member, friend or neighbor who would say she has not made a profound impact in their life. Whether the problem was small or large, you could always count on her to help in any way she could. In 2003 she coordinated activities that provided resources, clothing and supplies to schools in villages impacted by conflict in Southwest Asia. Her efforts brought smiles to hundreds of children as it gave them hope and a return to a sense of normalcy.

Doll is survived by her husband Ralph Whitmore (Skip), her two sons, Jerry and Jason, her brothers and sisters Gary, Debbie, Allan, Mary, Richard and Tommy. Her grandchildren Skyler, Hannah, Landyn and Braden, her great grandchildren Aberdeen and Lillian and in-law's Becky, Donavan and Jeff.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother Cleveland and Lillian Holmes. Her brothers Bob, Cleveland, Dennis and sister Barbara.

Services will be held by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Family and friends can be received Monday October 26, 2020 from 5pm-7pm with a funeral service at 7pm, Reverend Greg Hartman will be the officiant. Interment is private.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, family and friends in attendance will be asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
John T. Williams Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
John T. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John T. Williams Funeral Home
100 Petersville Rd.
Brunswick, MD 21716
301-834-9971
