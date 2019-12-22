|
|
Miss Lily Constance Weaver, 18, of New Market earned her angel wings on Friday, December 20, 2019 with family by her side following an eight year battle with Ewing Sarcoma. She was the loving daughter of Amy and Frank Weaver, and adored sister to Grace Elizabeth and Frank III.
Lily Bird or Birdie, as she was affectionately known by her family, was born on June 13, 2001 with an infectious smile that lit up a room and was a sassy, twinkling spitfire.
Lily was a graduate of Linganore High School, Class of 2019, and was planning to attend Frederick Community College.
Diagnosed at the age of 10, Lily made it her mission to be an advocate for childhood cancer and lobbied in Washington, DC to raise more awareness on treatments for childhood cancers. She was a National Childhood Cancer spokesperson for Truth 365 and Arms Wide Open. She spoke in front of thousands in DC and New York and was featured on an HBO documentary featuring boxer Jarrell Miller. Although she fought cancer for eight years, Lily never complained and always had a smile on her face.
Lily loved her family, Ariana Grande, her many close friends, going to Disney and shopping. Lily touched the lives of many and will be fondly remembered by the Rockville, Damascus and Linganore school communities.
Lily's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Debbie Williams and the Patty Pollatos Fund for her ongoing support, love and care. Special thanks to all who supported Lily's Hope and participated in the many golf tournaments, 5K's, and basketball tournaments, and to the New Market and Frederick communities for the unending support.
Her family also sends special accolades to the staff at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore - the Drs., nurses, PICU and child life - for their loving care and support to Lily during her vigilant fight with Ewing Sarcoma, and to Gilchrist Hospice for the support during her journey.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Lily is survived by cousins, Kevin, Eric and Kate Chicca; Robert and Anne Marie Fleeger; and Brandon and Haley Spence; aunts and uncles, Cindy and Joey Benoit, Jay and Jennifer Brown, and Christy and Brian Fleeger; grandparents, Frank and Mary Ann Weaver; close family friends, the Woodward, Tercero, Kohn, Thompson, Copaken, Eddins, and Porter families; and great aunts and great uncles, Ken and Barb Miller, Ellen Weaver, Nancy and John Creedon, Lynn Weaver, Jim and Susan Weaver, and Pat Weaver.
Lily will be remembered by special friends, Laura Blackwell; Hannah McLaughlin; Kylie Woodward; Kinzie and Jonathan Thompson; Haylie and Devin Kohn; Brandon Cooper; Tyler, MacKinley, and Tory Woodward; Aly Bindel; and Catie Jo Tansey.
She was predeceased by grandparents, Jim and Connie Brown; and great-grandparents, Vivian and Charles Gesler, and Ellen and James Weaver.
A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church- Libertytown, 9190 Church St, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arms Wide Open, P.O. Box 258, Marlboro, NJ 07746.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019