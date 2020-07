Linda Baugher, of Harrington, left this life to be in heaven by the side of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at the age of 74, on Sunday June 28, 2020. Born in Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Eston and Ruth HuttoLinda happily lived with her husband Charles W. Baugher, Jr for the last 28 years. Throughout the years, she battled many health complications which ultimately took her to be with Jesus. She will be deeply missed by her husband, family, and toy poodle Sammie.Linda's life can be best described as a loving, caring wife, mother and grandmother who always loved to visit and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed taking long weekends camping with Charlie and Sammie until her illness prevented her from doing so.In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Northrup and Maudia Hanna.Linda is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, 7 months, Charles W. Baugher, Jr; sons, Wayne Grantham (Becky) and Mike Grantham (special friend Sandy), Charles Baugher III (special friend Jen); daughter, Crystal Gieryna (Geremy); four grandchildren, Amber and Alex Grantham, Tyler Thompson, and Gavin Gieryna; two great grandchildren, Lexi and Landon Grantham; sister, Carolyn Floyd and several nieces and nephews.Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, on July 6, 2020, at 1 PM. Interment will take place at a later date in Douglas, GA. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on one hour prior to the service.Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.