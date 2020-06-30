Mrs. Linda Bowen Snoots, 76, of Walkersville, passed away on June 11, 2020, at Washington Hospital Center. She was the wife of Ray Snoots. Born in Baltimore, MD on February 15, 1944, She was the Daughter of the late Gilbert and Margaret Grilli.



Linda was a 1962 graduate of Eastern High School, Baltimore, MD. After Graduation Linda attended John's Hopkins school of Law, Hood College, and Frederick Community College . Linda worked for Lincoln National Life Insurance and later was a Medical Billing Specialist. Linda loved playing games, puzzles, and social media on her tablet, all of her Cats, especially Winston, Steamed Crabs and the Baltimore Ravens.



In addition to her Husband Ray, Linda is survived by her children, Melissa Bowen, and Roger Bowen, of Walkersville, MD Kimberly Hagan and husband James of Thurmont MD, Brother in law Billy Snoots and wife Pam, Hagerstown, MD. Linda is also survived by her childhood friend Sheila Gates and Husband Dave, Baltimore, MD and Tay Taylor and Wife Dorothy, Delray Beach, FL



A 5 year Cancer Survivor, our Mom was the Bravest, Compassionate, Courageous, Forgiving lady, that never complained. Thank you for instilling your values to your children.



Fly on our sweet Angel, Fly on through the sky.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements by A Dignified Funeral and Cremation Services in Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store