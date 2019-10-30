|
|
Linda Carol Moser, 67, of Jefferson died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Kline Hospice House following a brief illness.
Born September 29, 1952 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Betty Jane (Cline) Moser of Jefferson and the late Raymond Leon Moser.
Linda graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1970. Following graduation, she worked for the Atomic Energy Commission until 1976, at which time she began attending Frederick Community College. Upon her graduation from FCC in 1978, Linda transferred to Hood College, where she graduated in 1980. She began her teaching career as an elementary special education teacher with Loudoun County Public Schools, retiring from Round Hill Elementary School. Linda received her master's degree from West Virginia University during her working years.
Linda worked part-time at the Brunswick Library for the last 41 years. She was a devoted member of New Hope United Methodist Church, where she was a well-loved Sunday school teacher. She also held many leadership positions within the church with the most recent being financial secretary and a congregational care lay minister.
Linda had a great love for teaching and mentoring children, a passion that she enjoyed for her entire life. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Linda loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed yard sales, Bingo, couponing, and thrift stores.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Shirley Barker of Jefferson; aunts and uncles, Harold Moser and wife, Barbara of Jefferson; Thelma Campbell and husband, Stanley, of Boonsboro; Martha Moser of Frederick; great-aunt, Louise Blair; cousins, Denise Hall, Michael Moser, Randy Campbell, Steven Moser, and Sandra Blickenstaff; and many additional family members and friends.
Linda was predeceased by an uncle, Austin Moser.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 from New Hope United Methodist Church, 7 S. Maryland Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716, with the family receiving friends at church from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor Katie Bishop will be officiating.
Interment will immediately follow at Park Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hope UMC at the address listed above.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019