Linda Corbett-Mann was a loving mother, a thoughtful, giving friend, and a fearless sailboat captain. She lost her 42-year battle against complications from Type 1 Diabetes on August 7th, 2020 at 58 years old. She joins her late husband, Jeffrey Mann, a kind-hearted, caring soul whom she missed dearly.
Linda displayed unmatched resilience and positivity in the face of bad odds. From surviving an insulin allergy in her early 20s, through heart surgery and several heart attacks in her 50s, one might say she was too stubborn to leave this world. She fought every day and her courage was inspirational.
Linda touched so many lives through empathy and support for those facing health challenges, and through the love, kindness, and laughter shared with friends and family. She loved the ocean, sailing her 32'2" O'Day, gardening, baking, being around loved ones, and a good salad.
Linda is survived by her two daughters Stephanie Alkhatib and Emily Alkhatib, her mother Mary Lamarche and her husband Richard, her father Leonard II Corbett and his wife Aleja, her siblings Karen McDonald, Michael Corbett and Leonard III (Butch) Corbett and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 14th, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm with a service at 2:00pm at Loudoun Funeral Chapel 158 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, Virginia. A private interment will be held at a later date.
To offer your condolences, Linda asked that any donations be sent to the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston at Joslin.org
.