Linda Friend
Linda L. Friend, 69, of Walkersville, passed from this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of Donald W. Friend, his wife of 48 years.

Born on November 14, 1950, in White Sulphur Springs, WV, she was the daughter of Olena Gertrude Chesnut Kersey of St. Albans, WV and the late Ray Francis Kersey.

Linda was an employee of Food Lion, retiring earlier this year after 25 years of service. She enjoyed crossword puzzles but most of all loved taking care of her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are two daughters: Cindy N. Wallace of Greencastle, PA and, Stacey L. Erfourth and husband Timothy of Brunswick; two granddaughters: Hallie E. Erfourth and Lyndsey R. Wallace; a grandson, Ethan C. Erfourth; a brother, Wayne A. Kersey and wife Karen of At. Albans, WV; her mother-in-law, Mary E. Friend of Friendsville, MD; as well as a niece, a nephew and two grand nieces. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Wayne A. Friend.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, July 7, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
