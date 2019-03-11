Linda Katherine Spence, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 70 at Meritus Medical Center surrounded by her family. Linda will be greatly missed by her family. She was preceded in death by her fiance, Frank Oleszek and daughter, Doris Montgomery. Her surviving children include Debbie Sallet and her husband Stefan Sallet and Diane Montgomery. Her grandchildren include Jessica Hinkle and her husband Matt Hinkle, Evan Merideth and his wife Victoria Merideth, Katherine DeHart and her husband Ryan DeHart, Wm. Todd Montgomery and his wife Kim Montgomery, Caitlyn Montgomery and Maddie Sallet. She was very fond of her great grandchildren, Rachel Merideth, Rayden DeHart, Peyton Hinkle and Caleb Merideth.



Her family has paid tribute to her. She was one of the most loving, kind and beautiful souls you could ever meet. She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and unconditional love that she had for her family. She took much pride in being a great grandmother. There was not a thing in the world that made her happier than spending time with her family. While her family is greatly affected by this loss, we know she is in a better place and she will remain in the hearts of those that will love her forever. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019