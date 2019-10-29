|
It is with great sadness that the family of Linda L. Clabaugh, 69, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 22, 1950, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ethel (Harbaugh) Cool.
She was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School in 1968, also known as "Cool-Aid" in school and was crowned Valentine Queen. She worked at the Thurmont Shoe Company and Trans Tech for many years and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Gettysburg, PA. She enjoyed retirement, her flower gardens, her pool, hunting mushrooms, picking red raspberries, but most of all, spending time with all her grandchildren. She was a devoted loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary L. Clabaugh Sr.; son Gary L. Clabaugh Jr.; daughters Kimberly A. Clabaugh and Amanda J. Johnston and husband Jamie; granddaughters Rachel Workman and husband Josh, and Christina Johnston; grandson Jack Boyer; and great grandsons Bryson and Riley Workman; sisters, Betty Stopcik, Doris Dinterman and Barbara Dinterman; brother, Leroy Cool and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Richard D. Cool and Kenneth R. Cool; sister, Anna M. Kwarta; nieces, Laurie A. Dinterman, Jody L. Wastler and a nephew, John E. Kwarta.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019