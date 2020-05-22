Linda Lee Black Smith, age 71, of Boonsboro, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, due to COVID-19 with underlying health issues.
Born March 30, 1949 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Alton "Bud" and Nancy Rebecca Grossnickle Black. She was the wife of Ronald Lee Smith, her soulmate, who predeceased her in 2001.
Mrs. Smith attended Linganore High School and immediately upon graduating went to work for Glade Valley Animal Hospital. She was later employed with the Frederick County Roads Department, working for more than 30 years. After retiring, her main passion was spending time with her Boston terrier, Leo Riley.
She was a very active member of Frederick Church of the Brethren for over 30 years and currently was a member of St. James Church of the Brethren, Hagerstown. She enjoyed spending time with her Face Book friends.
Surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Roxie Ann and Bernard Stitely of Frederick; her only niece, Kelly White and husband Mark of Hagerstown; her only nephew, Brian Stitely and wife Michelle of Smithsburg; her great-nephews, LCPL Zachery Stitley of California and Jacob Stitely of Smithsburg; and many close cousins.
Bringing Linda much joy was Kristen Sheppard and her daughter Nala Mai Sheppard-Sanchez, who shared their lives with her.
She was predeceased by her great-nephew, Lane Thomas White.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private inurnment services will be held in Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery, Myersville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall"
Published in The Frederick News-Post on May 22, 2020.