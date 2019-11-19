|
Ms. Linda Lee Blauser, 78, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov 12, after a long battle with COPD. Linda was born in Oil City, Pa, on Feb 20, 1941, along with her twin brother Tommy, to Paul and Virginia Blauser.
Virginia and her twins relocated to Baltimore, Md when the babies were 3 yrs old, and that is where they grew up. Linda married Harold E. Hechler and bore him six children. Her youngest being fraternal twins, like she and her brother.
Linda worked a number of part time positions while her children were small. The family moved to Frederick, Md in
1970. Linda took a position as a key punch operator at Fort Detrick. Through the years, she was trained, promoted, and her position became a career for her, until her retirement in 1997.
Linda attended the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick, Md, for most of her adult life. She later moved to Hagerstown and was homebound due to her COPD. Before her illness, she enjoyed trips out west, outings with the Red Hats club, getting together with her sister Robin and her many friends. Linda was fun loving, dedicated, and hard working. She had a huge heart and a rather "spunky" personality.
Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Tom and her son in law, Richard (Hobie) Stambaugh. Surviving is her sister, Robin Smith, husband Garland (Jack), and son Garland (Jay) of Fayetteville, Pa, and Linda's brother Marvin Memmert of Rocky Gap, Va.
Linda's children and their families are: Lauren Hechler Maggs, her husband Mike, and daughters Lindsay Kell and her husband Eli, Lacey Maggs, and Leah Maggs; Gary Hechler, his wife Sarah, and sons Christopher, Peter and Steven (also fraternal twins), Michele Hechler, and her daughter Desirae Adams; Michael Hechler, and his daughter Brandy Bynum, her husband Christopher, and their children Ethan, Kaylee and Raelynn; Karen Hechler Stambaugh and her daughter, Kylie Stambaugh and Kylie's son Bryson; Sharon Hechler Stevenson, and her son Brandon.
A Memorial Service for Linda Blauser will be offered Saturday, November 30, 11:00am, Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 East Church St, Frederick, Md. 21701. Refreshments to follow in Trunk Hall (on church property).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019