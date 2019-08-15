|
|
Linda Lee Burroughs, 60, of Frederick died on August 14, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Born February 21, 1959 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Paul Hampton "Yogi" Burroughs and the late Helene "Mo" Leann (Buser) Burroughs.
She graduated in 1978 from Wheaton High School.
Her working career started in 1978 at EDS ( Electronic Data Systems) as a file clerk, and then moving on into the Montgomery County Department of Public Libraries as a receiving clerk in 1979 till her retirement in 2008.
During retirement she also worked in multiple merchandising jobs around the county.
She moved to Frederick in June 2010 with the care of her sister Nancy till her passing.
Linda was an active member of Northstar Community Church where she was involved in Children's Ministry and was a greeter. She worked with Feed the Hungry, Spring Ridge food bank, Lorien Nursing Home and Convoy of Hope. She was always helping others.
She enjoyed working on puzzles, word searches, look and find books, playing Bingo, and being with her dog, Sammy.
Linda is survived by siblings; Karen (Tom) Damiano, Steven (Beth) Burroughs, Nancy Collins, Wayne (Robin) Burroughs, David Burroughs, and Susan (David) Besok. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Brian Damiano, Kevin (Nina) Damiano, Stefanie (Ryan) Gannon, Stacie (Kyle) Long, Beau Burroughs, Jaclyn (Mike) Shavel, Kristina Burroughs, Craig Burroughs, and Hayden Besok as well as great-nieces and nephews: Amelia and Gavin Damiano; Gracie, Benton, and Colin Gannon; Jack, Adeline and Alexandra Shavel; and Mya and Leah Austin; and many friends. She also will be remembered by Demitrius and Kenna.
She was predeceased by an infant brother, Glen Paul.
Linda was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend and will be greatly missed by all.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019