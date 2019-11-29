|
|
Linda M. Eyler Kefauver passed from this life peacefully on October 28, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Frederick County MD, born March 28, 1962 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was also a lifelong member of St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in downtown Frederick. She was the daughter of Leon Leopold Eyler and Cleo Grace Ellen Eyler of Frederick MD, and was preceded in death by them.
Linda was employed by United Healthcare for the last 20 years as a Administrative Coordinator, she was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and was a fierce supporter of animal rights.
She is survived by one sister, Deborah A Fink and Husband Stanley Fink of SC and 1 Brother, Robert L L Eyler and Partner Joseph Fontana, two nephews and several aunts and uncles. Sadly Linda would be followed in death by her adored niece Jennifer Paz less than 48 hours later.
She will be remembered by best friends Meredith Fuller, and Cris Carson.
The family would like to take the time to thank the entire staff of the James Stockman Cancer Institute of Frederick along with Linda's Personal Nurse, Mrs Kelly Hanshaw Lynott, for their expert care during her illness. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. The family wishes in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Frederick County Humane Society or any Rottweiler rescue of your choice.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019