1/1
Linda Overstreet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved Linda Cate Overstreet was taken by the hand to her eternal resting place in heaven on September 27th 2020.

She was born on October 2,1961 in Takoma Park, Md.

Linda attended Richard Montgomery High School & Montgomery College in Rockville , MD.

Linda excelled in her position as a Public Health Analyst for the Health Resources Service Administration. Her job entailed advocating for the healthcare for the homeless.

Her hobbies included shopping, playing scrabble, listening to music, hiking, & artwork.

Linda was preceded in death by her beloved son, Steven Flanary; and her parents, Ralph & Martha Cate.

She is survived by her her two daughters, Mallory Overstreet ( Nick), & Lindsay Overstreet ; grandchildren, Steven, Haylie, Jane, Alyssa, Lucas, & Lila; sisters, Sue Packer, Ann Vogt, Vickie Littrell (Buck), Deborah Cavanagh ( Edward); and brother, Ralph Cate (Alicia). She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, & friends.

A memorial & graveside service will be held October 24th at 4:00pm, Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy, Frederick, MD 21701.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Resthaven Funeral Services Resthaven Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved