Linda Overstreet

Our beloved Linda Cate Overstreet was taken by the hand to her eternal resting place in heaven on September 27th 2020.She was born on October 2,1961 in Takoma Park, Md.Linda attended Richard Montgomery High School & Montgomery College in Rockville , MD.Linda excelled in her position as a Public Health Analyst for the Health Resources Service Administration. Her job entailed advocating for the healthcare for the homeless.Her hobbies included shopping, playing scrabble, listening to music, hiking, & artwork.Linda was preceded in death by her beloved son, Steven Flanary; and her parents, Ralph & Martha Cate.She is survived by her her two daughters, Mallory Overstreet ( Nick), & Lindsay Overstreet ; grandchildren, Steven, Haylie, Jane, Alyssa, Lucas, & Lila; sisters, Sue Packer, Ann Vogt, Vickie Littrell (Buck), Deborah Cavanagh ( Edward); and brother, Ralph Cate (Alicia). She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, & friends.A memorial & graveside service will be held October 24th at 4:00pm, Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy, Frederick, MD 21701.