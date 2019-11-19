|
|
Linda Mae Pryor, 69, of Thurmont passed away November 17, 2019 with family by her side, to be received by her lord and savior. Linda was the best sister and daughter ever. She loved cooking, baking, family, cats, the farm life, playing cards, and bird watching. Linda graduated from Frederick High School, and worked at High's Dairy, Woolco, WW Poultry, and Airflow of Frederick.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. Pryor and Martha Fisher Pryor of Frederick, and brother Perry Pryor of Jefferson. She is survived by her sister in law Bonnie Pryor of Thurmont, brother Robert D. Pryor of Boonsboro, Regina and Robert Kline of Thurmont, Edwina and William Beachley, Janet Rhinecker of Boonsboro, and Glenn and Kathy Early of Frederick. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Dawn, Nicole, Robert A., Jimmy, Stacey, Bradley, Thomas, Lillian, and Leon, and grand nieces and nephews Sadie, Brittany, Rebecca, and Jacob.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday November 20th at 11am at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick, MD, where a service will begin at noon with Pastor James Coblentz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave Hagerstown, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019