Linda Ann Warrenfeltz Rhodes, age 73, of Frederick, entered into the arms of the Lord, TuesdayNovember 24, 2020 at Kline Hospice, Mt. Airy. Born October 22, 1947 in Frederick, she was the daughterof the late Bernard and Helen Stup Warrenfeltz.Linda was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1965. She was a skilled bookkeeper with a talentfor numbers and she owned her own consulting business. Linda was always looking out for her clients,wanting what was best for them.She was very dedicated to her church, The Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda and volunteeredmuch of her time and skills to the church's mission work. In her younger years she was very active in theFrederick community, including becoming Guardian of Job's Daughters. She loved spoiling her family andfriends and particularly her grandchildren. She loved cooking and gardening. Linda just never stopped,she was always on the go.Linda is survived by son, Wayne Rhodes (Dana) of Millersburg, PA; grandchildren, Sheila Rhodes-Delp ofHarleysville, PA and Joshua Rhodes of Millersburg, PA; sisters, Bettie Phillips of Ft. Myers, FL and ConnieReese of Union Bridge, and brother, B. Leon "Lefty" Warrenfeltz of Middletown and many other belovedcousins, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at her church at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to Women's Ministry of the Fourth Presbyterian Church Church, 5200 River Rd. Bethesda, MD, 20816 or Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at