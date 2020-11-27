Linda Ann Warrenfeltz Rhodes, age 73, of Frederick, entered into the arms of the Lord, Tuesday
November 24, 2020 at Kline Hospice, Mt. Airy. Born October 22, 1947 in Frederick, she was the daughter
of the late Bernard and Helen Stup Warrenfeltz.
Linda was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1965. She was a skilled bookkeeper with a talent
for numbers and she owned her own consulting business. Linda was always looking out for her clients,
wanting what was best for them.
She was very dedicated to her church, The Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda and volunteered
much of her time and skills to the church's mission work. In her younger years she was very active in the
Frederick community, including becoming Guardian of Job's Daughters. She loved spoiling her family and
friends and particularly her grandchildren. She loved cooking and gardening. Linda just never stopped,
she was always on the go.
Linda is survived by son, Wayne Rhodes (Dana) of Millersburg, PA; grandchildren, Sheila Rhodes-Delp of
Harleysville, PA and Joshua Rhodes of Millersburg, PA; sisters, Bettie Phillips of Ft. Myers, FL and Connie
Reese of Union Bridge, and brother, B. Leon "Lefty" Warrenfeltz of Middletown and many other beloved
cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at her church at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Women's Ministry of the Fourth Presbyterian Church Church, 5200 River Rd. Bethesda, MD, 20816 or Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" atwww.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.