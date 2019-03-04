|
Linda Lee Ross, 74, of Smithsburg passed away February 26, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center Hagerstown.
Born January 18,1945 near Smithsburg, she was the daughter of Lloyd A. and Olive R. Kline Ross.
She graduated from Middletown High School.
She was a retired carrier for the United States Postal Service in Rockville.
She was a member at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Wolfsville.
She is survived by brothers; Larry L. Ross and wife Glenne and James E. Ross and wife Paula,
along with nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews and three aunts.
There will be private graveside services held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church 12704 Wolfsville RD., Smithsburg, MD 21783 or the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Company Inc. 12464 Wolfsville Rd, Myersville, MD 21773.
Arrangements by J. L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019