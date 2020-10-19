1/1
Lindsay Marie Thumma
Lindsay Marie Thumma (Cook), 39, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. She is survived by her son Cain Thumma; sister and best friend Shannon Stewart (Jeff & Wesley of Hanover, Pa.), father Michael Cook (Cybele, Danielle & Michael II of Frederick, Md.), sister Abbey Brown (Florida), grandparents Jean and Paul Martin (Ellicott City, Md.), aunts Wendy Martin & Meg Gilmore, cousins Ashley and Marty Walther, grandparents Dorothy & Robert Boyer (Frederick, Md.), Uncles Tom Cook (Clare of Oakley, Ca.) Bill Cook (Andie of Hickory, NC). She was preceded in death by her mother Cherie Lynn Cook & grandparents Margaret & Leo Cook. Lindsay will also be remembered by Josh Thumma, Greg Walther, Rachel, Rob & Claire Glenn.

Lindsay was born in Columbia, MD on January 5, 1981. She grew up in Middletown MD, where she attended and graduated with honors from Middletown High School in 1999. After high school, Lindsay pursued a successful career in accounting and later property management recruiting. Lindsay was very active in the March of Dimes charity and was proud of her fundraising for the organization. She greatly enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking and entertaining her friends and family.



Lindsay was always quick to laugh and had a zest for life! Lindsay loved her son Cain more than anything in the world. When he was born she devoted all her time and energy to raising him. She loved intensely and was always there for those who needed her. She had a gift for conversation and could talk for hours. An animal lover, Lindsay spent many hours doting over her cats Elmo and Marley. Lindsay exemplified living life for the moment. She was self-made and fiercely independent.



She was taken from this world far too soon and the place that she occupied in our hearts will never be void. We will miss her forever and take comfort in knowing that she rests in peace. We love you Linz!

Lindsay's family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy, MD. A celebration of Lindsay's life will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim May officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Morgan Chapel United Methodist Cemetery in Woodbine, MD.



In lieu of flowers the family requests charitable contributions to the March of Dimes in her name.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
