1/1
Lisa Ann Chemat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Ann Chemat (nee Burr), 59, of Sarasota Florida, died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep October 8, 2020. Born July 21, 1961, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Romaine Burr. She was a 1979 graduate of Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, Maryland and was employed as a secretary and administrative assistant in a variety of organizations, most recently for a real estate company in Sarasota, where she was also a real estate agent. She had an infectious laugh and knew just how to bring someone up when they were feeling low. Lisa enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with her friends, attending her church, Fellowship of Believers, and playing with her cat, Humphrey.

Surviving are her three brothers, Jeffrey and wife Sandra Burr of Jefferson Maryland; Matthew Burr and partner Emory Simmons of Cary North Carolina, and Christopher and wife Jaclyn Burr of Charlotte North Carolina. Lisa will also be missed by Tony and Danielle Hubbard, Stevensville Maryland, Richie and Imelda Degenhardt, Anchorage Alaska, stepmother Sandra Burr, Middletown Maryland, nine nieces and nephews, as well as dear friend John Woodward of Sarasota Florida.

Internment will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved