Lisa Ann Chemat
1961 - 2020
Lisa Ann Chemat (nee Burr), 59, of Sarasota Florida, died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep October 8, 2020. Born July 21, 1961, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Romaine Burr. She was a 1979 graduate of Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, Maryland and was employed as a secretary and administrative assistant in a variety of organizations, most recently for a real estate company in Sarasota, where she was also a real estate agent. She had an infectious laugh and knew just how to bring someone up when they were feeling low. Lisa enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with her friends, attending her church, Fellowship of Believers, and playing with her cat, Humphrey.

Surviving are her three brothers, Jeffrey and wife Sandra Burr of Jefferson Maryland; Matthew Burr and partner Emory Simmons of Cary North Carolina, and Christopher and wife Jaclyn Burr of Charlotte North Carolina. Lisa will also be missed by Tony and Danielle Hubbard, Stevensville Maryland, Richie and Imelda Degenhardt, Anchorage Alaska, stepmother Sandra Burr, Middletown Maryland, nine nieces and nephews, as well as dear friend John Woodward of Sarasota Florida.

Internment will be private.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Lisa will always hold a special place in my heart. She always made me laugh and was always there for me! You will be greatly missed my dear friend.
Wanda Garland
Friend
November 2, 2020
The trouble is we think we have more time. Lisa, I am blessed to have shared some of your time on this earth. We will forever miss you here, but know you are laughing with the angels. Rest In Peace.
Love Annie
Joanne Woodward Stello
Family
November 2, 2020
Rest In Peace Lisa, thank you for the friendship, joy, and support you shared for many years with my family. You will be missed.
Jennifer Woodward-Greene
Acquaintance
