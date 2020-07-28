It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lisa Marie Goodman Henderson on Friday July 24, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer. Lisa fought this disease with dignity and grace, like she lived her life. Lisa is survived by her loving husband Wade Henderson, her sons Jeffrey and Adam Goodman, daughters Courtney and Lindy and her cherished grandchildren, Maura, Evelyn, Autumn and Declan. She is also survived by her devoted parents Lucy and Richard Goodman of Baltimore MD and her sister Michele Goodman of Easton, MD.



Lisa was born September 24, 1969 in Baltimore MD and lived most of her life in Maryland until moving to Delaware in 2012. She obtained her BSN at Chamberlain University in Illinois and achieved her certification in Oncology Nursing. She was an Oncology Nurse for Frederick Oncology in Frederick, MD for 12 years. Lisa then became an Oncology Nurse at Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach, DE where she became the Nursing Manager for Oncology. Being totally devoted and loving to her friends and family; Lisa loved being a nurse more than anything. Lisa has spent a large part of her life caring and nurturing others. She is described as a loving friend, mentor, and fabulous boss to many. She was a loving, compassionate, and genuine soul who gave of herself to anyone she met. Everyone who had any contact with her fell in love with her immediately and her smile would light up a room the minute she entered. Heaven has gained a true angel.



"If ever there



is a tomorrow



When we're not together,



There is something you



must always remember,



You are Braver



than you believe,



Stronger than you seem



and Smarter than



you think. But the most



important thing is even



if we are apart,



I'll always be with you"



A nursing scholarship has been established at the Beebe School of Nursing in Lewes, DE in honor and memory of Lisa to carry on her legacy in Oncology Nursing. Any donations can be sent to: Beebe Medical Foundation , 902 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958. *Include a note directing the gift to the Lisa Henderson scholarship fund.



Donations can also be made through the foundation's website by making an online gift, choosing the "Greatest Need" option, and including a note about the purpose of the gift in the Optional Comments section.



