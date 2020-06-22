Lisa Newcomer

Lisa Wanda Newcomer, 57, of Frederick Maryland passed away unexpectedly Tuesday the 16 th of June



2020. Lisa was born at home on November 6 th , 1962 to Howard and Margaret Yingling. She was married



to David W. Newcomer for 35 years. They have two adult children, Rachel Nicole Schwartzbeck (James)



and Jesse Lee Newcomer.



Lisa leaves behind two sisters and one brother. Dorothy Owings (Charlie) Linda Day (Denny) and Bobby



Yingling (Karen). She will be greatly missed by her 3 grandchildren, Kohen, Kieran and Isabelle. She was



preceded in death by her sister, Betty Ahalt.



Lisa was a wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, daughter, daughter-in-law and friend to



many. Lisa enjoyed life but was truly happiest when she was treasure hunting. Mushrooms, shark teeth



and seashells. She loved to crochet, sew and assemble jigsaw puzzles in her down time and enjoyed



giving her homemade gifts to anyone who wanted one. She also loved to cook, and the family looked



forward to her "oyster stew" during the holidays.



Lisa started life having to drop out of high school to help the family pay bills. She then started a



commercial cleaning service which turned into a residential cleaning service. She had many customers



who turned into lifelong friends. In 2000 she began working for the family business, Quality Fence &



Deck, Inc. where she continued to work until her passing. One of her many accomplishments was



returning to school and obtaining her GED. She was extremely proud of this accomplishment and



honored when chosen to speak at her graduation.



Lisa was baptized in 2001 and was a member of Providence United Methodist Church in Monrovia,



Maryland. We are comforted to know that God has taken her home where she no longer deals with any



health issues and He has relieved her suffering.



A memorial service, officiated by Pastor D.D. Adams of Providence United Methodist Church, will be



held on June 27 th , 2020 at: The Bowling Brook Mansion, 6000 Middleburg Road, Keymar, MD



A private interment will be held later at the family plot.



Lisa loved her animals, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Frederick County Humane



Society in her name.



