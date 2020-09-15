1/1
Lisa Smith
Lisa Ann Smith, 45, Myersville, died Sunday September 13, 2020 at her home.

Born in Frederick, October 5, 1974 she was the daughter of Lee Wolf and Doris J. Poole.

She was employed by OHS in Frederick in the office.

Surviving, besides her parents is a son Ethan Sherrill Schultz and his girlfriend Christine M. Blank, step-sisters Kim and Sherrie Grossnickle, nephew Tyler Grossnickle , her boyfriend Michael Simmons, aunts and uncles Jimmy and Amy Rippeon, Billy and Holly Rippeon, Bev and Bill Watkins, Louise and Leo Latona , many cousins and family.

She predeceased by her step-father Robert T. Grossnickle and her paternal grandparents Albert and Virginia Wolf and the love of her life Harry Free.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM on Thursday September 17 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Friday September 18 from the Wolfsville Ruritan Community Park, 12708 Brandenburg Hollow Rd., Myersville. Interment will be made in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
