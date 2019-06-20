Mr. Lloyd Arthur Smith, 95, of Monrovia died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his daughter's home surrounded by his family.



Born April 8, 1924 in McGill, Nevada, he was the son of the late Arthur Wesley Smith and Sylvia Lafon (Liddiard) Smith. He was the last of his immediate family.



He was a veteran with the US Navy, having served during World War II.



Lloyd graduated from Dartmouth College with a degree in Engineering, and over the course of his career at Westinghouse and the US Department of Energy, received many honors and accolades within the nuclear power industry, including involvement in the launch of the "nuclear Navy" with the USS Enterprise and USS Nautilus.



Above all else, his greatest interest in life was helping family, friends, and neighbors with his many skills. He was an accomplished carpenter, mechanic, electrician, plumber, and an all-around "Mr. Fix-It." Additionally, he loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing golf, the Redskins, and remained very active well into his 90s.



He is survived by four children, Deborah Billing (Michael); Nancy Wright (Roy); Kevin Smith (Janine); and Margo Thomas; 11 grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Brandon, Shannon, Jason, Scott, Brandt, Elise, Ashley, Bret, and Brielle; and 28 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy, with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m.



Interment will follow in Prospect Cemetery, Mt. Airy.



Flowers will be appreciated and accepted. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a .



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 20 to June 21, 2019